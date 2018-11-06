Senior Citizens Council Activity Calendar

Story Submitted

The senior activity calendar is provided monthly by the Senior Citizens Council of Madison County. Transportation is provided Monday through Friday for recreational activities. For transportation reservations, call the center at (840) 973-4241, beginning at 8 a.m. to 8:15 a.m. Consumers have the option to call the center for reservations or designate a friend to inform the driver to pick them up.

Activities begin at 10 a.m., depending on the activity or event scheduled for that particular day. Departure is at 1 p.m., except on Thursdays and Fridays, when departure is at 12:30 p.m. Scheduled transportation is until 5 p.m.

Meals are prepared and provided Monday through Friday for congregate and homebound clients. Frozen meals are provided for weekends as needed, based upon the frailty and specific needs of the consumer. Home-delivered meals are provided to homebound consumers upon qualifications based on guidelines developed by the Department of Elder Affairs.

Energy Assistance is by appointment only. For more information, please contact the Older American Act Coordinator at (850) 973-4241.

November 7

8 a.m. to 5 p.m.: arts and crafts, exercise and computer room; 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.: area agency/SHINE open enrollment; 11 a.m.: Ageless Grace – low impact exercise; 11:45 a.m.: senior dining

November 8

8 a.m. to 5 p.m.: arts and crafts, exercise and computer room; 10:30 a.m.: word history; 11:45 a.m.: senior dining; 3:30 p.m.: staff Thanksgiving dinner

November 9

8 a.m. to 5 p.m.: arts and crafts, exercise and computer room; 10 a.m.: Bingo; 11:45 a.m.: senior dining; 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.: second harvest

November 12

Closed for Veterans Day

November 13

8 a.m. to 5 p.m.: arts and crafts, exercise and computer room; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Dr. Crump (POD); 10:30 a.m.: word history; 11:45 a.m.: senior dining

November 14

8 a.m. to 5 p.m.: arts and crafts, exercise and computer room; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Dr. Crump (POD); 10 a.m.: presentation by Lisa Algarin of Crosslanding Rehabilitation; 11 a.m.: Ageless Grace – low impact exercise; 11:45 a.m.: Share-A-Meal Thanksgiving dinner

November 15

8 a.m. to 5 p.m.: arts and crafts, exercise and computer room; 10 a.m.: trip to flea market in Lee; 10:30 a.m.: word history; 11:45 a.m.: senior dining

November 16

8 a.m. to 5 p.m.: arts and crafts, exercise and computer room; 10 a.m.: Bingo; 11:45 a.m.: senior dining

November 19

8 a.m. to 5 p.m.: arts and crafts, exercise and computer room; 11 a.m.: Ageless Grace – low impact exercise; 11:45 a.m.: senior dining

November 20

8 a.m. to 5 p.m.: arts and crafts, exercise and computer room; 10 a.m.: presentation by nutritionist Michele Stout; 10:30 a.m.: word history; 11:45 a.m.: senior dining; 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.: caregiver support meeting

November 21

8 a.m. to 5 p.m.: arts and crafts, exercise and computer room; 10 a.m.: out of town trip to Live Oak; 11 a.m.: Ageless Grace – low impact exercise; 11:45 a.m.: senior dining; 12:15 p.m.: material aid

November 22

Closed for Thanksgiving Day

November 23

Closed for Thanksgiving holiday

November 26

8 a.m. to 5 p.m.: arts and crafts, exercise and computer room; 11 a.m.: Ageless Grace – low impact exercise; 11:45 a.m.: senior dining

November 27

8 a.m. to 5 p.m.: arts and crafts, exercise and computer room; 10 a.m.: presentation by Big Bend Hospice; 10:30 a.m.: word history; 11:45 a.m.: senior dining

November 28

8 a.m. to 5 p.m.: arts and crafts, exercise and computer room; 11 a.m.: Ageless Grace – low impact exercise; 11:45 a.m.: senior dining with birthday cake and ice cream.

November 29

8 a.m. to 5 p.m.: arts and crafts, exercise and computer room; 10:30 a.m.: word history; 11:45 a.m.: senior dining

November 30

8 a.m. to 5 p.m.: arts and crafts, exercise and computer room; 10 a.m.: Bingo; 11:45 a.m.: senior dining