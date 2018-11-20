Senior Citizens Council Activity Calendar

John Willoughby:

The senior activity calendar is provided monthly by the Senior Citizens Council of Madison County. Transportation is provided Monday through Friday for recreational activities. For transportation reservations, call the center at (850) 973-4241, beginning at 8 a.m. to 8:15 a.m. Consumers have the option to call the center for reservations or designate a friend to inform the driver to pick them up.

Activities begin at 10 a.m., depending on the activity or event scheduled for that particular day. Departure is at 1 p.m., except on Thursdays and Fridays, when departure is at 12:30 p.m. Scheduled transportation is until 5 p.m.

Meals are prepared and provided Monday through Friday for congregate and homebound clients. Frozen meals are provided for weekends as needed, based upon the frailty and specific needs of the consumer. Home-delivered meals are provided to homebound consumers upon qualifications based on guidelines developed by the Department of Elder Affairs.

Energy Assistance is by appointment only. For more information, please contact the Older American Act Coordinator at (850) 973-4241.

November 22

Closed for Thanksgiving Day

November 23

Closed for Thanksgiving holiday

November 26

8 a.m. to 5 p.m.: arts and crafts, exercise and computer room; 11 a.m.: Ageless Grace – low impact exercise; 11:45 a.m.: senior dining

November 27

8 a.m. to 5 p.m.: arts and crafts, exercise and computer room; 10 a.m.: presentation by Big Bend Hospice; 10:30 a.m.: word history; 11:45 a.m.: senior dining

November 28

8 a.m. to 5 p.m.: arts and crafts, exercise and computer room; 11 a.m.: ageless grace – low impact exercise; 11:45 a.m.: senior dining with birthday cake and ice cream.