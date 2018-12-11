Senior Citizens Activity Calendar

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

The senior activity calendar is provided monthly by the Senior Citizens Council of Madison County. Transportation is provided Monday through Friday for recreational activities. For transportation reservations, call the center at (850) 973-4241, from 8 a.m. to 8:15 a.m. Participants have the option to call the center for reservations or designate a friend to inform the driver to pick them up.

Activities begin at 10 a.m., depending on the activity or event scheduled for that particular day. Departure is at 1 p.m., except on Thursdays and Fridays, when departure is at 12:30 p.m. Scheduled transportation is until 5 p.m.

Meals are prepared and provided Monday through Friday for congregate and homebound clients. Frozen meals are provided for weekends as needed, based upon the frailty and specific needs of the consumer. Home-delivered meals are provided to homebound consumers upon qualifications based on guidelines developed by the Department of Elder Affairs.

Energy Assistance is by appointment only. For more information, please contact the Older American Act Coordinator at (850) 973-4241.

December 12

8 a.m. to 5 p.m.: exercise and computer room; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Dr. Crump (POD); 10 a.m.: arts and crafts; 11 a.m.: Ageless Grace – low impact exercise; 11:45 a.m.: senior dining (Christmas share-a-meal)

December 13

8 a.m. to 5 p.m.: exercise and computer room; 10 a.m.: arts and crafts/Christmas crafting and presentation by Life Alert; 10:30 a.m.: word history; 11:45 a.m.: senior dining

December 14

8 a.m. to 5 p.m.: exercise and computer room; 10 a.m.: arts and crafts/Christmas crafting; 10:30 a.m.: bingo (Lake Park of Madison); 11:45 a.m.: senior dining, Ugly Sweater Contest and Second Harvest delivery.

December 17

8 a.m. to 5 p.m.: exercise and computer room; 10 a.m.: arts and crafts/Christmas crafting and presentation by Big Bend Hospice; 11 a.m.: Ageless Grace – low impact exercise; 11:45 a.m.: senior dining

December 18

8 a.m. to 5 p.m.: exercise and computer room; 10 a.m.: arts and crafts/Christmas quilting and nutrition presentation by Michele Stout; 10:30 a.m.: word history; 11:45 a.m.: senior dining; 5:30 p.m.: evening trip to Spirit of the Suwannee

December 19

8 a.m. to 5 p.m.: exercise and computer room; 10 a.m.: arts and crafts/last minute gifts; 11 a.m.: Ageless Grace – low impact exercise; 11:45 a.m.: senior dining; 12 p.m.: material aid; 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.: staff party

December 20

8 a.m. to 5 p.m.: exercise and computer room; 10 a.m.: arts and crafts/quilting; 11:45 p.m.: senior dining; 12 p.m.: Boyz to Kings sing

December 21

8 a.m. to 5 p.m.: exercise and computer room; 10 a.m.: arts and crafts/last minute gifts; 10:30 a.m.: bingo; 11:45 a.m.: senior dining and Charmettes luncheon.

December 24

Closed – Christmas Eve

December 25

Closed – Christmas Day