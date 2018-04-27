Sen. Marco Rubio sends representatives to Madison

Rick Patrick: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Representatives from Sen. Marco Rubio's office will be in Madison to speak with and address concerns of local citizens on Tuesday, May 1, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. They will be in the Madison County Courthouse Annex, Room 107, located at 229 SW Pinckney St., in Madison. Anyone wishing more information can call Sen. Rubio's Capital Area Regional Office at (850) 599-9100 or toll-free in Florida at (866) 630-7106.