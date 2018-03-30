Sen. Bill Nelson to hold town hall meeting

Rick Patrick: Greene Publishing, Inc.

US Senator Bill Nelson will be in Madison on Monday, April 2, for a “town hall” style meeting with local constituents. The meeting will take place in the Student Center on the North Florida Community College campus from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Topics expected to be covered include Amtrak rail service, increasing broadband internet service and others. Interested citizens are urged to come out and let their voices and concerns be heard by one of their elected officials.