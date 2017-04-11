Semi vs truck, one injured

Emerald G. Parsons: Greene Publishing, Inc.

On Thursday, April 6, at 7:15 p.m., a semi versus truck collision on Interstate 10, near the 263 mile marker, sent one to the hospital with injuries.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol report, 49-year-old William Grady Leeth, of Houston, Tx., was traveling westbound in the right-hand travel lane, in a 2015 Kenworth Semi. At the same time, a 1995 Chevy 1500 pick-up truck, driven by 54-year-old Cynthia

Maria Ponders, of Arlington, Ga., was also traveling westbound in the right-hand travel lane. As Leeth’s semi approached the Chevy pick-up, he was traveling at a higher rate of speed, and collided into the trailer being pulled behind the pick-up. After impact, the trailer became detached and came to a final rest partially in the right travel lane of I-10 and the pick-up came to a final rest facing northwesterly in the grassy north shoulder of I-10. The semi came to a final rest in the north emergency lane.

Neither Leeth nor his passenger, Danny Lee Humphry, of Avondale, Az. received injuries in the wreck. However, Ponders was transported to South Georgia Medical Center for her injuries. Her passengers Bobby Ponders and Leslie Willis, all of Arlington, Ga., were not injured in the collision.

Leeth was cited and charged with driving while license suspended, violation of driver’s license restrictions, and failure to use due care.

FHP Trooper W. B. Young was the crash investigator.