Semi rear-ends car

Photo Courtesy Of R&R Event Pros

According to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) reports, a Kenmore semi-truck rear-ended a Toyota Camry, sending two to the local hospital, on Sunday, Dec. 18 at 11:45 p.m.

Archica Brown, 42, of West Palm Beach, Fl., and his passenger, Charles Brown, were traveling eastbound on I-10 in the outside lane in a 2016 Toyota Camry.

Daniel Lawson, 45, of Booneville, Ms., was also traveling eastbound, directly behind Brown, in a Kenmore semi-truck.

As Lawson attempted to pass Brown, the front right of the semi collided with the rear of the Camry. Both vehicles came to a final stop on the paved shoulder of I-10.

Archica and Charles Brown were both transported to Madison County Memorial Hospital by Madison County EMS for minor injuries.

Madison County Fire Rescue, Madison County EMS, Madison County Sheriff’s Office and the FHP all responded to the crash.