Segos coming to Madison County

Segos - The Next Generation will be in concert at three local churches during the month of July and you’re invited to celebrate the Good News of Jesus Christ with them! Segos – The Next Generation will begin their visit to Madison County at Midway Church of God, in Lee, and cap off with a visit at Bible Deliverance, in Madison; and St. John's Missionary Baptist Church, in Greenville.

The Sego family has been involved in making gospel music since the 1950s when Dennis Sego and his father, Lamar, made up the group known as the Sego Brothers. After the passing of Lamar Sego in 2012, Dennis continued the heritage of singing and formed Segos – The Next Generation. For more information about Segos – The Next Generation, visit www.segosthenextgeneration.com.

Segos –The Next Generation, will visit the following churches on the following dates and times:

Friday, July 19, at 7 p.m. – Midway Church of God, located at 2485 SE Midway Church Rd., in Lee.

Sunday, July 21, at 11 a.m. – Bible Deliverance Church, located at 720 SW Range Ave., in Madison.

Sunday, July 21, time to be determined – St. John's Missionary Baptist Church, located at 5905 NW Lovett Rd., in Greenville.