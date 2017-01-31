Security cameras lead to burglary arrest

Chris Jones: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Major David Harper of the Madison County Sheriff's Office reports that on Saturday, Jan. 28, at approximately 10:45 a.m., Madison County Deputy Ben Pike responded to a complaint of burglary and theft at a residence on Donaldson Road in Lee. The victim reported several items missing from his residence and provided the Deputy with surveillance photographs of the person responsible for the theft. Deputy Pike recognized the individual as Raeburn Wade Cannon of Lee. Deputy Pike went to Cannon's residence and found him in the front yard, still wearing the same jacket seen in the surveillance photos provided by the victim. Cannon initially denied involvement or knowledge of the incident. Upon viewing of the surveillance photos produced by Deputy Pike, Cannon confessed to the burglary and theft and was placed under arrest.

Charges:

1. Burglary to a dwelling – unarmed

2. Grand theft