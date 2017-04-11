Second occurrence of Greenville shootings; two shot, one arrested

Story Submitted

Major David Harper of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Monday, April 10 at 11:15 p.m. deputies were dispatched to NW Haffye Drive in Greenville in response to the report of a gunshot victim. Upon arrival deputies located an adult male victim who was bleeding from his face. The victim was conscious and in need of immediate medical attention. The victim was able to identify the person responsible for shooting him and told deputies that Willie Hamilton, 19, was the person that shot him. In order to expedite medical assistance, deputies put the victim in a patrol vehicle and met the responding ambulance and E.M.S. personnel.

Deputies received another call reporting a second gunshot victim in the parking lot of the Greenville Public Library. Deputies immediately responded to the Greenville Public Library and found the second adult male victim also suffering from a gunshot wound. The second victim was also able to identify the same Willie Hamilton as the person responsible for shooting him. As deputies were rendering aid and securing the crime scene, information was received that Hamilton was traveling East on County Road 140 in a brown Chevrolet Impala.

Within minutes, deputies located the suspect vehicle and conducted a felony traffic stop. Willie Hamilton was identified as the passenger and placed under arrest without incident and transported to the Madison County Jail where he is being held with no bond. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement Mobile Crime Lab responded to assist MCSO Investigators with processing the crime scene and evidence collection. Both victims were transported to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital with serious injuries. The investigation is continuing and additional charges are pending.

Arrested:

Willie Bernard Hamilton

DOB: 09/19/1997

Greenville, Fl. 32331

Aggravated battery-great bodily harm (2 counts)

Introduction of contraband into county detention facility