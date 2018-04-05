Schools to hold spring concert

Rick Patrick: Greene Publishing, Inc.

The Music Departments of both Madison County Central School (MCCS) and Madison County High School (MCHS) will hold their spring concert on Tuesday, April 10, at 6:30 p.m. The concert will take place in the MCHS gymnasium.

The sixth, seventh and eighth-grade bands from MCCS will be performing. The MCHS Color Guard will add a dash of visual entertainment with their performance. The award-winning MCHS Percussion Ensemble will perform a variety of selections. The popular MCHS Jazz Band will perform traditional jazz standards as well as some popular favorites. The MCHS Concert Band will delight with a varied program of musical selections.

The concert is free. Donations will be taken at the door for much-needed new band uniforms for the MCHS Vaquero Guard marching band.