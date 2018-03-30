School Resource Officers, How much are we willing to pay?

Rick Patrick: Greene Publishing, Inc.

In the wake of the tragic events of Wednesday, Feb. 14, at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fl., much discussion has taken place about School Resource Officers (SROs). An SRO could be looked at as a uniformed law enforcement officer – either a sheriff's deputy or city police officer – who is assigned to a school. These officers often serve many functions, but the primary function is to provide security for the students, faculty and school employees during school hours. After the school shooting in Parkland, Fl., the Florida Legislature passed legislation that would, among other things, increase the number of School Resource Officers in Florida schools.

In a Major Action Plan dated Friday, Feb. 23, Governor Rick Scott proposed $450 million for the purpose of increasing school safety. According to the plan, there would be “mandatory school resource officers in every public school. These law enforcement officers must either be sworn sheriff’s deputies or police officers and be present during all hours students are on campus. The size of the campus should be a factor in determining staffing levels by the county sheriff’s office, and Governor Scott is proposing at least one officer for every 1,000 students. This must be implemented by the start of the 2018 school year.” It is not stated in the Governor's action plan how much of that $450 million would be earmarked for SROs.

According to the website indeed.com, the average salary for a sheriff's deputy in Florida is $44,138. According to ballotpedia.org, in 2013, Florida had 2,692,162 students enrolled in 4,269 schools in 76 school districts. Using the mandate of one SRO for every school, and using the average salary of $44,138 per deputy, the total price tag for having just one SRO in each school would amount to $88,425,122. One could easily expect that price to increase, considering many schools in the state have a population of well over 1,000 students.

Section 42 of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Act that was passed by the legislature and signed into law by Gov. Scott states that “for the 2018-2019 fiscal year, the sum of $97,500,000 in recurring funds is appropriated from the General Revenue Fund to the Department of Education in the Aid to Local Governments Grants and Aids – Florida Education Finance Program category for the safe schools allocation. These funds are in addition to the safe school's allocation funds appropriated in the Florida Education Finance Program in the Fiscal Year 2018-2019 General Appropriations Act. From these funds, $187,340 shall be distributed to each school district and developmental research school to increase each school districts’ minimum amount to $250,000 when combined with the minimum amount appropriated in the 2018-2019 General Appropriations Act. Notwithstanding s. 1011.62(15), Florida Statutes, the balance of the funds appropriated in this section shall be distributed to school districts based on each district’s proportionate share of the state’s total unweighted full-time equivalent student enrollment. Each school district must use these funds exclusively for hiring or contracting for school resource officers pursuant to s. 1006.12, Florida Statutes.”

In Madison County, there are currently two SROs serving the seven schools in the district. According to information provided by Sheriff Ben Stewart, the total salary cost for five additional deputies would amount to $248,275.25 (salary plus benefits). This figure does not take into consideration the extra equipment needed for these five officers. That cost could equal $147,125, bringing the total cost in the first year to $395,400.25. According to Superintendent of Schools Dr. Karen Pickles, Madison County can expect to receive somewhere between $350,000 and $387,000 from the state to cover these costs. This would still leave the first-year shortage of anywhere from $45,400 to $8,400. This shortage would have to be covered somehow.

There are some who have questioned the Governor's requirement to have SROs in each school, calling it “yet another unfunded mandate from Tallahassee.” It remains to be determined just how much of that mandate will be funded from Tallahassee and how much will fall on the shoulders of local governments. Regardless, as with everything else, in the end, the taxpayers will be the one's paying that final tab.