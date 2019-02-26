School Board takes control of spending

Savannah Reams: Greene Publishing, Inc.

On Tuesday, Feb. 19, the Madison County School Board came together for their regularly-scheduled meeting. The Board approved the consent agenda, heard comments from the public and began to discuss items up for individual consideration. Superintendent Dr. Karen Pickles presented student field trips which needed approval from the board. All four field trips were approved unanimously. Afterward, Sam Stalnaker, Chief Human Capital Officer, presented updates to policies 18.2 and 19.1, which required a public hearing, allowing citizens to speak on the changes if they so wished. Those in attendance declined to speak on the policy changes, and the board passed the agenda item unanimously. After approval, Stalnaker presented revisions to ESE special policies and procedures, which also required a public hearing. With no public comments, the board approved the revisions unanimously.

Next, item 5.4 was introduced by the School Board's Chair, Carol Gibson, advising that the board consider cancelling Superintendent Pickles' contract with Levine and Stivers, a company the district has been paying to handle Pickles' legal matters. Before the board began discussion, citizen and former district employee, George Williams, was invited to approach the board. "One thing I want this board to be very considerate of is that, while it would be nice to have unified legal services where everybody in the district could use the same attorney … this day and age, somebody is willing to take advantage of an error we may make not having legal representation that is suited for that particular issue. I think it's very pertinent this board remember that legal service is a requirement today, it's not something you just have as a luxury."

After Williams departed the podium, Chair Gibson stated, "In order for us to be fiscally responsible and completely transparent, it is necessary to address Dr. Pickles' contract for legal services. The contract with Levine and Stivers was approved on June 17, 2017. Due to much concern, we repeatedly requested the bills, invoices and where the money came from in the budget. We have yet to see this information. We are not saying it is improper or not improper, we are not saying the Superintendent will never need an attorney. We are saying that we cannot afford the luxury. It is my opinion that we need to cancel the contract with Levine and Stivers. Also, the Superintendent must seek prior approval from the board before any invoice is paid for attorneys. Mr. Reeves will continue to conduct business on behalf of the School Board."

The board was in agreement with Chair Gibson and concurred that if a conflict of interest should arise and Superintendent Pickles needed a separate attorney, the board would then meet and approve a separate law firm. "Mr. Reeves cannot technically represent me in the prosecution, and then turn around and advise the board, and he (Reeves) did agree with that," stated Pickles.

Board Member Bart Alford replied, "In the future if that were to happen then we would get an attorney, but we're looking back through 2017 and 2018 and his (Levine and Stivers) legal bills were greater than Mr. Reeves and Leonard Dietzen. I hear what you're saying and I respect what you're saying, but it doesn't speak for 2017 and 2018 … I feel that, out of respect to us, we need to know what's being spent so we're not being blindsided like we were with this total bill … never do I remember a Superintendent having a private attorney, nor do I remember them having a bill that great … I take responsibility because we should have been vigilant at that point looking at these bills monthly and we weren't … and from this day forward we're starting to do it."

Chair Gibson added, "We put faith in the Superintendent that [her private attorney] would be used wisely. I haven't mentioned the amount [of the bill] because it's appalling to me." Gibson continued to address those in attendance, informing everyone that, from this point forward, the board will be vigilantly looking at the district's expenditures, adding, "It's all about money."

"Then, I also ask that you direct the board attorney to return my calls and my emails in a timely fashion," replied Pickles.

"Mr. Reeves has already stated that in a prior meeting," replied Gibson. "If you have a problem with Mr. Reeves, come before the board. I think he has already addressed it."

The motion was made by Board Member Alford to cancel the contract with Levine and Stivers, providing 30 days notice to the firm, and that Dr. Pickles seek prior approval from the board before any invoice is paid for attorneys. Board Member Susie Williamson seconded the motion. Agenda item 5.4 was approved unanimously by the board, with zero opposition.

Next, the board continued their quest for more financial transparency. Board Member Bart Alford presented agenda item 5.5, which involved addressing the district's purchasing policy, number 6320, involving purchasing and contracting for commodities and contractual services.

"In the current state we're in, I feel it is our duty as board members and our duty to the people of this community to be as conscientious as we can of the financial status of this district," said Alford. "I believe the one way we can do that is by knowing what we're paying. At this point, I don't know that we have a true grasp of it."

As of meeting time, on Tuesday, Feb. 19, the policy stated the Superintendent is authorized to purchase commodities and contractual services where the total amount does not exceed $5,000. Alford suggested lowering the amount to $250.

Sam Stalnaker made a suggestion that the board make changes to the purchasing policy in the form of a workshop in March, 10 days from the current date, adding it was a "tedious process" and he would be able to make the changes as the board instructed him in the workshop.

"What I'm saying here tonight as a Board Member is I think its imperative that we start reviewing these bills and I'm sort of feeling like its being pushed to the back burner of not wanting us to see the bills," responded Alford. "I just want reassurance from the administration that that's not the case … March would be another month that we have paid out stuff that maybe we shouldn't have paid."

Chair Gibson suggested the Board meet before the next workshop, within the 10 days, to look at the district's bills, adding they would work with Stalnaker to make sure the policy is updated correctly.

Alford also suggested the board review all contracts, one dollar or more, in order to approve them beforehand, guaranteeing the board sees all contracts. "Not that we are trying to micromanage, but we have been put in a position where we really have no choice," said Alford.

"If we are responsible, Mr. Alford, then we have to look at every penny that goes through," agreed Gibson.

"We're in a position where we must take our oversight to another level," added Board Member Reginald Daniels.

Alford addressed the policy relating to emergency purchases. He suggested the board approve all emergency expenditures. "If we are looking holistically at the big picture, this is part of the big picture," said Alford.

"If there is an emergency, at least three of us have to be there to approve it, am I correct?" questioned Board Member Suretta Bell, who stated she was hesitant to make purchasing a difficult process during an emergency situation.

After more discussion, Alford made an official motion to establish a $250 threshold in the Superintendent's spending; that all contracts, one dollar or more, be reviewed by the board; that all emergency purchases, one dollar or more, be reviewed by the board; and that all purchasing orders over $250 be reviewed by the board. Daniels seconded the motion. It passed with a vote of 4-1, with Board Member Suretta Bell casting the dissenting vote.

After the board made their decision, Superintendent Pickles and the district's Chief Financial Officer, Walter Copeland, expressed concerns.

"I would like to remind the five of y'all that the reason we are in our fiscal crisis is due to our FTE reduction," stated Superintendent Pickles. "If you will recall, by all of our monthly statements, we have been spot on with our expenditures … you are making statements as if there are other things that our financial department, or even myself, have done to get us in this shape. This is due to a reduction in our calculation … However, this is not due to any fiscal mismanagement by Mr. Copeland and his staff or myself."

"We have never accused Mr. Copeland of doing anything," retorted Chair Gibson.

"A second set of eyes, I have no problem, I am an open book," said Copeland. "But, you need to be comfortable with your finance department."

"Mr. Copeland, let me make something perfectly clear," interrupted Gibson. "You have never been criticized for any of this, but we, the board, are responsible for the money, the five of us, therefore we are going to take a proactive approach to this. We're not doing this for the fun of it … Dr. Pickles may have criticized you, but we haven't criticized you."

Alford directed the conversation to Superintendent Pickles. "As leader of the district, Dr. Pickles, you should welcome best practices in our finances … it's a great way to be transparent with the public and, as a board member, I want to be 100 percent transparent … I'm sorry that you're trying to, again, avert the blame to us, but, again, we are trying to work through this," said Alford.

The board finished addressing the agenda items for individual consideration. One issue which arose involved a plant survey the district had requested from the Florida Department of Education (FLDOE) in order to be able to sell the district's annex building. However, according to FLDOE, the annex is necessary for educational purposes. The board voted to request a new plant survey from FLDOE once all departments were removed from the building's premises.

There will be a School Board Special Session today, Wednesday, Feb. 27, at 4:30 p.m. A School Board Workshop will be held on Monday, March 4, beginning at 6 p.m. Both meetings will be held at the district office, located at 210 NE Duval Ave., in Madison.