The Madison County School Board Special Session, originally scheduled for 4 p.m. at the School Board office, has been changed. The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at the Madison County High School (MCHS) Cafeteria. Concerned citizens are urged to attend this meeting, as the Board will discuss the possible closure of Greenville Elementary School among other fiscal considerations. MCHS is located at 2649 US 90, Madison.

