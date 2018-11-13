School Board financial report; cuts and consolidations considered

Rick Patrick: Greene Publishing, Inc.

During the meeting of the Madison County District School Board on Monday, Nov. 5, the board heard a presentation from District Chief Financial Officer Walter Copeland. This was the final financial report for the Fiscal Year that ended on June 30, 2018. According to Copeland, the general fund balance is at 4.65 percent, just shy of the five percent goal for the district. Copeland said he expected the fund balance figure to change slightly. "This [fund balance] is not etched in stone," said Copeland. The report was approved by the board with a unanimous vote.

Personnel changes were passed by the board. District Human Capital Officer Sam Stalnaker presented a list of teachers teaching out-of-field. The state allows for teachers to teach subjects outside their field of study as long as they are making progress toward certification in that subject. The list was accepted on a 4-1 vote, with Board Member VeEtta Hagan casting the dissenting vote.

Superintendent of Schools Dr. Karen Pickles presented a list of suggestions from various staff members on ways the district could save money. According to Copeland, every $100,000 in savings equals a half-percent gain in the fund balance. Some of the suggestions presented to Dr. Pickles included:

Reduce supply cost by utilizing a central supply location and buying materials in bulk;

Consider a percent cut across each department;

Consolidate positions / departments;

Evaluate the need for positions/departments;

Adjust A/C levels at schools;

Move forward with purchase of 15-passenger van for small group travel;

Consider moving to a four-day schedule;

Pay staff for extended hours vs. comp time;

Explore energy savings programs.

These were suggestions, some of which could warrant further discussion at a later date.

The next meeting of the Madison County District School Board will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 20, at 6 p.m. There will be a state-mandated organizational meeting, during which a new Chair and Vice-chair will be selected. This will also be when newly-elected District Three Board Member Surretta Bell will begin her term on the board. The regular meeting will immediately follow the organizational meeting. The board meets at 210 NE Duval Ave., in Madison.