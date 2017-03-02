School Board faced with difficult decisions

Rick Patrick: Greene Publishing, Inc.

At a special workshop meeting of the Madison County School Board on Thursday, Feb. 23, members of the Board received sobering numbers from Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Karen Pickles.

According to the numbers Pickles gave the school board members, estimated revenues for the school system for the 2017-18 year are expected to be $20,696,340. The estimated working budget for the 2017-18 school year has a total of $16,392,848 (this figure uses a “goal” of having a total payroll of 72 percent of total revenue, actual payroll could be higher). Funds allocated to James Madison Preparatory High School, Madison Creative Arts Academy, and the Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) total $3,796,496. This leaves a balance of just $506,995. This balance is far below the reserve balance of at least five percent mandated by school board policy.

These numbers bring about several concerns for Pickles. Among those concerns is the issue of overstaffing. Pickles stated that she desired to always keep an extra three percent (in addition to the board mandated five percent reserve balance) set aside in order to avoid future financial emergencies. Pickles also stated the desire for accurate financial data, ensuring Government Accounting Standards Board (GASB) methods are used and ensuring full transparency for all departments and the public.

In order to try and meet the financial goals of the district, Pickles recommended the following measures:

Freeze all General Fund spending for the remainder of the year. The Superintendent will require full and proper justification for all purchases. “If someone wants to buy a pencil, I want them to tell me why they need that pencil,” said Pickles. Anything questionable would be brought to the Board for approval.

Continue seeking contracts for DJJ facilities and Excel School facilities. This could save approximately $817,422 in salary/benefits and overhead.

Approve an adjusted Staffing Allocation Plan at the Tuesday, Mar. 7 School Board meeting. All schools will be staffed according to the FTE funds generated by the school and the Staffing Allocation Plan.

No action was taken during the workshop meeting. Members of the School Board expressed support for the recommendations set forth by Pickles. The next regular meeting of the Madison County School Board is scheduled for Tuesday, Mar. 7, at 6 p.m. The meeting will take place in the School Board meeting room located at 210 NE Duval Ave., in Madison.