SCHOOL BOARD: District comes to an agreement with teachers’ union

Rick Patrick: Greene Publishing, Inc.

During the regular meeting of the Madison County District School Board on Tuesday, Oct. 3 the Board voted to accept an updated Memorandum of Understanding (MOA) with the Madison County Education Association (MCEA). The MOA is very similar to an MOA adopted in late July with some changes:

The parties agree that for Madison County Central School, each retained teacher shall receive a retention bonus of $3,000 for Highly Effective teachers and $2,000 for Effective teachers based on the teachers' VAM 2016-2017 Scores. Non-VAM teachers must have a Highly Effective score on both the Classroom Observation and the Evidence of Student Performance evaluations. The bonus will not be added to the teachers' base pay. Any retention bonus will be equally divided and paid in Dec. 2017 and the last paycheck in June 2018 (provided all requirements of the current contract are met). The parties agree that the retention bonus is only for the 2017-2018 school year.

All teachers previously entering Madison County with prior years of creditable teaching and losing service due to the “Instructional Personnel Experience Conversion Table” will receive a one-time increase of two “Salary Level Steps” above their current level (as of July 1, 2017), to be paid in the Jan. 2018 paycheck. The steps in January are not retroactive. The parties agree that the loss of experience can be negotiated in the future.

As of July 1, 2017 the Instructional Personnel Experience Conversion Table (has been) set aside forever.

The Board approved the consent agenda, which included minutes from previous meetings, an agreement with FOCUS School Software, a contract with the Taylor County School District and North Florida Career Pathways, an agreement with Apalachee Center for Counseling Services, GED requests and grant- and categorically-funded staff trips.

A trip for the Madison County High School Culinary Arts class to Keiser University and a trip for select Pinetta Elementary School students to Chick-fil-a was approved.

A special needs shelter agreement with the Madison County Emergency Management and Madison County Health Departments was passed. This agreement outlines when and how the emergency shelter (at Madison County Central School) will open and operate. The Department of Health will designate one wing of the shelter for use by people with special medical needs.

An IAQ inspection report has been received by Superintendent of Schools Dr. Karen Pickles. The report, from a Jan. 26, 2015 inspection showed asbestos and mold in the district office, but not at levels high enough for health concerns.

There were 118 screened school volunteers approved. Personnel changes were approved, and no staffing table revisions were requested. Permission to advertise 10 para-professional positions to assist with struggling students was passed.

The School Board meeting scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 17 was cancelled in order to allow School Board Members to attend the Legislative Delegation meeting with Rep. Halsey Beshears and Sen. Bill Montford. The Legislative Delegation Meeting is open to the public and will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 17, at 6 p.m. The meeting will take place in the Madison County Courthouse Annex at 229 SW Pinckney St., in Madison.