School Board: Citizens defend Principal

Rick Patrick: Greene Publishing, Inc.

In the wake of major administrative changes within the Madison County School District, an overflow crowd packed into the School Board meeting room for the regular meeting of the Madison County District School Board on Tuesday, May 2. Many of those present were there to speak on behalf of Pinetta Elementary School (PES) Principal Beth Moore. Moore has been

asked to move to a position as Assistant Principal in charge of Curriculum at Madison County Central School (MCCS). It is the hope of Madison County Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Karen Pickles, that Moore can bring to MCCS some of the success she has had at PES. Jason Justus addressed the Board in support of Moore remaining at PES. Justus, and many others, have questioned if moving Moore from PES, a school that has had success, to a failing school, would put PES at risk. In speaking with others, the uncertainty stems from the question of whether PES can continue to enjoy the same level of success it has had without the leadership of Moore. In response, Pickles mentioned the numerous e-mails she has received in support of Moore. Pickles used each of these e-mails as justification for needing Moore at MCCS. This prompted more discussion about the prospect of a charter school company coming in to take over operation of the Madison County Schools, or at least the consistently low performing schools, such as MCCS and Madison County High School.

Another concerned parent addressed the Board concerning the cheerleading program at MCCS. The questions concerned students being cut from the squad, possibly unfairly, and the high cost of the cheerleading camp. Pickles and Board Chairman, Bart Alford, expressed concern as well and stated they had also heard concerns from others. Pickles said she would look into the matter.

Michelle Jessup spoke to the Board and invited them to the MCCS Art Show and Concert. The Concert will take place on Friday, May 12, at 9 a.m. at the MCCS Gymnasium.

The Board voted to approve the consent agenda. Items on the consent agenda included minutes from previous meetings, an agreement for the provision of pre-employment services with the ARC of the Big Bend, the Florida district assessment for 2016-2017, an articulation agreement with Tallahassee Community College, property removal, Title 1 Part A amendment 4, a joint use agreement with Madison County Senior Citizens, GED requests, non-general fund staff trips, and out-of-county student field trips (non-general fund).

The Board voted to approve one staff trip out of the general fund for Becky Bishop to attend the Administrative Assistants conference in Tampa. The cost will be $400.

The Board heard a report from David Chambers, the Principal at MCCS, on the Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development conference he attended in California. He told the Board of the workshops and items he brought back to see if they could be of use for the teachers in Madison. Board member Carol Gibson expressed concern over people going to conferences and not bringing materials back for all the other teachers to use. Chambers told her that he did bring materials back from the conference and was making those materials available to teachers for possible use. If the teachers used the materials and liked them, the materials could possibly be purchased. Board Member VeEtta Hagan questioned why it was necessary for Chambers to go all the way to California to get these materials. “You had to go all the way to California for this? That cost us a lot of money and that money could have been spent on these kids. We got stuff in Tallahassee. I will never approve another trip to California; Boston, Ma. either,” said Hagan. She was making reference to the fact that the next conference is to take place in Boston, Ma.

There was a motion made to not extend a DROP contract. The motion passed on a 4-1 vote with Gibson casting the dissenting vote.

The Board voted to enter into a contract with Rite of Passage to operate the Excel School. Rite of Passage is a company out of Nevada that operates several charter schools for at-risk youth. The Board authorized Attorney Tommy Reeves to prepare a contract and bring it back to the Board for approval.

There was one screened volunteer approved. The list of 2017-18 instructional recommendations was approved unanimously. Personnel changes presented to the Board were approved, as was the staffing table revisions. A severance agreement with an employee who had previously been suspended was passed.

The student representative on the Board, Madison County High School (MCHS) Senior Simera Alexander spoke of concerns some students had about the Baccalaureate service and awards night being held on two separate nights and at the MCHS gymnasium instead of th Van H Priest Auditorium. Pickles said the Ministerial Association sponsors the Baccalaureate service and there had been complaints about having the Baccalaureate service and the awards night at the same time. It was brought out that it was more cost effective for the Ministerial Association to hold the Baccalaureate service at MCHS rather than at the auditorium. Concern was raised about having a religious ceremony on school grounds. It was suggested that the Board hold a special meeting concerning the location of the Baccalaureate service.

The next scheduled meeting of the Madison County District School Board will be held on Tuesday, May 16, at 6 p.m. at the District Office at 210 NE Duval Ave., in Madison.