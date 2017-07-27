School Board: Citizen calls for unity on School Board

Rick Patrick: Greene Publishing, Inc.

During the public comments portion of the regular meeting of the Madison County District School Board on Monday, July 17, a local citizen, Gwen Hubbard, spoke of the need for unity among the board members. Previously, Hubbard was a critic of the recommendation of former Hamilton County High School Principal Kip Mcleod for the position of principal at Madison County High School (MCHS). The level of opposition from certain members of the community led McLeod to resign his position as principal at MCHS. McLeod had earlier been approved by the Board on a 3-2 vote. Other recommendations put before the Board had also received 3-2 votes. “A three-to-two vote sends a message of lines of demarkation, of separation, and sends a subtle message to the public of division, not of a board working together,” said Hubbard. Hubbard urged the Board to strive for a unanimous vote on matters.

Another citizen, Justin Burt, President of the Madison Athletic Booster Club addressed the Board concerning the conditions at the football stadium at MCHS. “I hear people tell me, 'Y'all have a heck of a football team, [but] horrible facilities,'” said Burt. Burt urged Board members to come to the games at the stadium. “I know that's not education, or y'all don't think it is, but the majority of these kids who stay here in this community and are successful, come through football, basketball and softball and sports. They do extra stuff to make themselves better... I've been involved [for many years], and I've seen about three of y'all out there at one of the games. I really think y'all should look into it... These coaches put in their time, they deserve better than having air conditioning that doesn't work and having stuff stolen... We should make things better for them, because they are making things better for this school system.” Board member, VeEtta Hagan, questioned whether a decision had been made by the board to improve the facilities at the high school stadium. Board Chairman, Bart Alford, said that the board did decide to make improvements, but money had run out.

“We need to have a workshop or something; this has been an on going thing since I've been on the Board,” said Hagan. “We need to have a workshop to find some way to do something about this.” Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Karen Pickles, said she would have Tim Ginn take a look at the facilities and get photos to present to the Board for further action.

The Board approved items on the consent agenda. These included minutes from previous meetings, a memorandum of agreement with Able Trust for Florida High School/high tech, an agreement with Kimberly Buchanan for speech and language services, an agreement to participate in a multi-district program for the visually impaired, a cooperative agreement with the Madison County Sheriff's Office for 2017-18, an agreement with Tracey Platt, the renewal of the Performance Matters contract, GED requests and staff trips.

The Board approved three out-of-county field trips.

The contract with Rite of Passage for the operation of the Excel School was approved.

The Board approved curriculum supplements suggested by Robin Hill.

The Board approved a $21,150 bid from C.M. Brandies, Inc. for road repair and the installation of ADA sidewalks on the home side of the MCHS football stadium.

The Board then considered personnel changes. Geraldine Wildgoose was recommended to be named Principal at MCHS. Hagan raised questions stating that the grade for Greenville Elementary School (GES) had dropped from a “B” (the grade for the school when Wildgoose became Principal at GES) to a “C.” The Board approved Wildgoose with a 4-1 vote, with Hagan casting the dissenting vote.

The Board passed staffing table revisions and approved the advertising of non-instructional positions.

The Board approved a budget summary presented by the new Chief Financial Officer Walter Copeland. Over the past several months, there has been a five percent reduction in expenditures for the district. This has resulted in a five percent fund balance for the district. This was welcome news for the Board. The budget is scheduled to be presented on Tuesday, Sept. 19.

Superintendent Pickles brought to the Board's attention a fundraiser being carried out by members of the high school football team using the fund-raising site “Snap raise.” Supt. Pickles asked if the Board wanted to approve the use of this fundraising site. Alford asked if the monies could be audited. “We want it to be documented that the money is going into the high school,” said Alford. Supt. Pickles raised concern that there was not a uniform image that came up when the fundraising page was accessed. This concern was echoed by School Board Attorney Tom Reeves. Supt. Pickles suggested contacting Head Football Coach Michael Coe and getting more information about the “Snap raise” site and bring the matter back to the board at a later date.

The next scheduled meeting of the Madison County District School Board will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 1, at 6 p.m. at the Madison County District office located at 210 NE Duval Ave., in Madison.