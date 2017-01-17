School Board approves after-school tutoring positions

Rick Patrick: Greene Publishing, Inc.

During a special meeting of the Madison County School Board on Tuesday, Jan. 10, the board voted to approve positions to provide after-school tutoring. The following supplemental hours for after-school tutoring were approved:

At Madison County Central School (MCCS) and Lee Elementary School (LES), Title 1C-Migrant: two hours per day, two days per week, for approximately 12 weeks for up to five teachers and two paraprofessionals.

For Madison County High School (MCHS): One hour per day, two days per week for approximately 12 weeks for up to six teachers.

Greenville Elementary School (GES): One hour per day, up to three days per week for approximately 12 weeks for up to six teachers.

Pinetta Elementary School (PES) Basic: 1.5 hours per day, two days per week for approximately eight weeks for up to seven teachers and one paraprofessional.

LES Basic: Two hours per day, two days per week for approximately 12 weeks for two teachers.

Discussion was also held on the job description for the Coordinator of Food Service. This item will be included in a workshop at a later date.

Ray Griffin, Chief Financial Officer updated the board on the switch from the Focus financial program to the Skyward financial software. Griffin informed the board of problems other districts have had with the Focus program and explained the benefits of the Skyward program. It is expected the conversion process will begin in March or April.

Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Karen Pickles, informed the board that a quote had been received on signage at MCHS. The quote is for three signs to be placed at the main, the east, and the west entrances to the school. The quote is $2,500 per sign for a total of $7,500.

Griffin informed the board that a tentative agreement with the Madison County Education Association has been reached. The board voted to approve the 2016-17 contracts.

A school transfer request was received for two students to transfer from MCCS to LES. The request was denied.

Discussion took place regarding a student intern that had been on the payroll at MCCS. The board requested that a letter be sent to St. Leo University stating the District School Board of Madison County does not approve of paid internships.