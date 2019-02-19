Schall coming to area churches

Mickey Starling: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Gospel Singer Dan Schall has two concerts scheduled in Madison County. Schall will be ministering at Cherry Lake United Methodist Church on Friday, Feb. 22, at 7 p.m. You are invited to come enjoy a meal before the concert, at 6 p.m. Schall will be at Hanson United Methodist Church on Saturday, Feb. 23, with the concert beginning at 6 p.m. Refreshments will follow that service.

Dan Schall shares his music ministry in many crossroad towns throughout the eastern states. Through his music, he conveys his love for Jesus Christ and his concern for his fellow man's eternity. Schall stutters when he speaks, but the Lord has granted him a singing voice to share the Lord's words through music. He made his commitment to share the gospel message after hearing someone sing the song, "He Touched Me."

The anger that he had stored up in his youth was released by knowing that Jesus Christ died for all the trials that he had gone through. He had difficulty in being able to share what Christ meant to him in spoken word, so he began to share what Christ meant to him in song. Through his concerts, he is able to reach out in a simple way to help move others to realize what God has given them.

Cherry Lake United Methodist Church is located at 260 NW Settlement Rd., in Madison. Hanson United Methodist Church is located at 290 NE Daisy St., in Madison. Everyone is invited to attend.