Scam Alert: Burial Services

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

On Monday, Dec. 4, a Madison County resident received a call from a “company,” which remained unnamed during the call, who tried to sell the local citizen burial services.

The number that called the resident was a Florida number, so he picked it up, thinking it was an old college friend. After multiple attempts of telling the so-called businessman that he had life insurance, the phony businessman insisted that the Madison resident release his credit card information to him to set up arrangements. The businessman was described as very pushy; and when asked for his name, he would change the topic, avoiding the question.

If you have any doubt that a sales call is fake, hang up the phone immediately. Never give out your credit or debit card information to anyone without absolutely knowing who you are paying and what you are paying for.