Scallop season opens this month

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

In the peak of the summer, the waters of the Gulf of Mexico are entered by fishermen and enthusiasts during the annual scalloping season, set by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC). Beginning with the opening of the season on Saturday, June 15, in portions of Taylor County, here's what you need to know before you cast the net.

Bay scallops are found in isolated populations along the western shore of Florida, which is bordered by the saltwater of the Gulf of Mexico. With only a one-year lifespan, their population is maintained by common reproduction or by welcoming offspring from a neighboring population.

Harvest permitted only by hand or by using a landing or dip net has no minimum size limit, however, the FWC sets a daily bag limit. No more than two gallons of whole bay scallops in shell or one pint of bay scallop meat is allowed per person. Additionally, a maximum of 10 gallons of whole bay scallops in shell or half-gallon bay scallop is allowed per vessel.

Bay scallops may only be harvested in state waters provided by the FWC:

St. Joseph Bay and Gulf County (August 16 – September 15): Includes all state waters from the Mexico Beach Canal in Bay County to the westernmost point of St. Vincent Island in Franklin County.

Franklin County through northwestern Taylor County, including Carrabelle, Lanark and St. Marks (July 1 – September 24): Includes all state waters from the westernmost point of St. Vincent Island in Franklin County to Rock Island near the mouth of the Fenholloway River in Taylor County.

The remaining portion of Taylor County and all of Dixie County, including Keaton Beach and the Steinhatchee area (June 15 – September 10): Includes all state waters east of Rock Island near the mouth of the Fenholloway River in Taylor County and north of Alligator Pass daybeacon number four near the mouth of the Suwannee River in Levy County.

Levy, Citrus and Hernando counties, including Cedar Key, Crystal River and Homosassa (July 1 – September 24): Includes all state waters south of Alligator Pass daybeacon number four near the mouth of the Suwannee River in Levy County and north of the Hernando – Pasco county line.

Pasco County (July 19-28): Includes all state waters south of the Hernando – Pasco county line and north of the Anclote Key Lighthouse in northern Pinellas County, and includes all waters of the Anclote River.

Fishers are asked not to discard scallop shells in in-shore waters commonly used for recreational activities such as, but not limited to, the Homosassa River or Crystal River. According to the FWC, piles of discarded scallop shells can create hazards for swimmers and damage seagrass habitat. Scallop shells should be disposed of in a trash receptacle or in larger bodies of water where they are more likely to disperse.

Are you in need of a saltwater fishing license? A license, which can be obtained through the Madison County Tax Collector's Office, is required by the state of Florida in order to take or attempt to take saltwater fish, crabs, clams, marine plants or other saltwater organisms, other than non-living sea-shells and lionfish with certain gear.

Recreational harvesters are required to hold a Florida saltwater fishing license to harvest bay scallops unless the fisherman is exempt from needing a license or has a no-cost shoreline fishing license and is wading from shore to collect scallops, which is not valid when fishing from a vessel.

No one under the age of 16 is required to carry a license, otherwise, license fees are as follows: resident annual and non-resident three-day – $17; resident five-year – $79; non-resident annual – $47; non-resident seven-day – $30.

More information about scallop season can be found at www.myfwc.com/ fishing/saltwater/ recreational/bay-scallops/. For more information about licensing, the Madison County Tax Collector's Office can be reached at (850) 973-6136. You may also visit the office located in the Madison County Courthouse Annex, at 229 SW Pinckney St., room 102, in Madison.