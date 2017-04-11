Saving our schools… Bridging the achievement gap

Rick Patrick: Greene Publishing, Inc.

This is the eighth in a series of weekly articles about the challenges facing our school district, and the measures proposed to meet those challenges.

For many years there seems to have been a stark difference between groups of students in terms of school success. Regardless of how that success is measured, the difference seems to be present. Many have termed this difference as the “achievement gap.” In an effort to close this “achievement gap” between students, in 2012, the Florida State Board of Education (SBOE) released a five-year plan that set different passing thresholds on the Florida Comprehensive Achievement Test (FCAT). This plan called for higher passing scores among Asian and white students, while setting higher expectations for improvement among black and Hispanic students. Governor Rick Scott was highly critical of this plan. “We have to measure student achievement and ensure the highest level of accountability. When looking at those measurements, an achievement gap still exists between different groups of students in our state. The actions taken last week by the State Board of Education in adopting their strategic plan did not clearly articulate our shared commitment to fully close that achievement gap for all students, regardless of race, geography, gender or other circumstance. The standards set by the State Board must clearly and sincerely acknowledge that all students are capable of performing at grade level regardless of their race or background and that our ultimate goal is to ensure there is no achievement gap in Florida’s education system,” said Gov. Scott.

Criticism of the plan crossed political party lines when Rep. Perry Thurston (D-Plantation) wrote, “I am hopeful that the Board of Education will re-craft the plan so that it seeks improved student performance across the board instead of one based on race and ethnicity. As I’ve stated before, it is simply wrong to imply that one race is academically inferior to another.”

SBOE Chairman Gary Chartland attempted to clarify the board's position. “I specifically asked department staff to include a footnote in the strategic plan that clearly states the goal of the State Board of Education is that all children would become 100 percent proficient. We have to acknowledge that there are different starting points among groups of students today. We can only close the achievement gap in Florida if we are willing to have an honest conversation about what it will take to get all students to that level of success. [Without] this kind of measurement focus, the achievement gap between African American students and white students in Florida was only reduced by five percentage points between 2001 and 2010. By clearly outlining that all students are capable of performing on grade level and understanding what we will need to do to move them towards that goal, we can make sure that every student in Florida is prepared for success in college and careers,” said Chartland.

Another factor having an effect is one of economic standing. Students who are economically disadvantaged tend to score lower than their more economically well-off counterparts. The reasons for this disparity could seem obvious. Students in wealthier families have greater access to learning resources than others. How to close that gap is a bit more difficult.

One solution could come down to the same solution for many problems facing school systems. That is community involvement. Schools that enjoy greater community involvement have greater success than those who don't. It could be the “rising tide that raises all ships.” Mentoring programs are a proven path to success for many students, especially those who may not have the same economic advantages as others. Contact any school and offer to help. That can be a valuable first step toward saving our schools.