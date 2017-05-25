Saving our schools… Another look at the legislature

Rick Patrick: Greene Publishing, Inc.

This is the 12th in a series of articles about the challenges facing our school district, and the measures proposed to meet those challenges.

In a last-minute move by the Florida legislature, the legislators have consolidated much of what they were proposing in individual bills and combined them into one large bill. House Bill 7069 (HB 7069) which started out as a six-page bill titled “Best and Brightest Teachers and Principals,” has now turned into a massive 278 page bill with the same title, but encompassing a wide range of educational issues. One of the many issues included in the bill was funding for public schools. “The cut to the Base Student Allocation (BSA) of $27 means we will receive less money per student. For the entire district, it is a deficit of approximately $72,900. For our public schools, it is a deficit of approximately $59,000,” said Madison County Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Karen Pickles.

There are funds in the bill to pay for bonuses for the “best and brightest” teachers and principals. Included in the bill is $233,950,000 earmarked for teacher and principal bonuses. There are funds to allow parents of students with disabilities to receive state funding to attend private schools and receive specialized student services. There is funding to cover the expense of a return to “paper and pencil” assessment tests.

The “schools of hope” plan, which was such a big part of House Bill 5105 is still a part of this bill, with some changes. Traditional public schools that earn two consecutive “Ds” or one “F” under the state's grading system and required to implement an improvement plan will be able to receive $2,000 more per student from the “schools of hope” program. These funds could be used to cover tutorial and after-school programs, counseling, adult education, and more. State education officials would determine award amounts based on the strengths of the districts' plans for school improvement. One thing that remains in this bill from the original HB 5105 is the fact that “persistently low-performing schools” could face competition from charter schools. Eligible charter school operators would be required to be 510(c)(3) non-profit organizations that already operate three or more charter schools in the US and serving low-income students in the K-12th grades. These “schools of hope” would be located within the attendance zone or within a five mile radius of a “persistently low-performing school.” These schools would also be eligible for a revolving loan program. In addition to the “schools of hope” program, the bill allows for charter schools to open in churches, libraries, museums, or certain other facilities. Also, in this bill, if a school earns a grade below a “C” for three consecutive years, the district would be required to choose from a more limited set of options. These include reassigning students to other schools and monitor their progress, close the school and reopen it as a charter school or bring in an outside operator to manage the school.

The bill includes a program where, for the next three years, any “highly effective” teacher would get a $1,200 bonus and any “effective” teacher would get an $800 bonus.

Other items in the bill include a mandated 20 minute recess per day for elementary schools, kindergarten through fifth grade, but not required at charter schools. It requires community college and state university graduates to demonstrate competency in civics and adds civics literacy to the priorities of Florida's educational system. The bill creates a three-year pilot program in which select districts would receive $150 per student to offer comprehensive music education in kindergarten through second grade.

The bill, which is now awaiting action from Gov. Rick Scott's office continues to generate controversy. In an article from the Miami Herald, many Floridians are weighing in on the bill. A majority of those voicing their opinions to the Governor are asking for a veto of the bill. Scott's office informed the Miami Herald that, according to their records, as of Thursday, May 18: 3,733 emails in opposition, compared to 423 in support — a nearly 9-to-1 margin against the bill and seeking a veto; 1,103 phone calls opposed, compared to 333 in support — a 3-to-1 margin against; 63 letters in favor, compared to 38 against — a less than 2-to-1 margin in support of the bill; and, a roughly similar number of individual signatures on organized online petitions, skewing in favor of the bill’s proponents: 1,587 in support of HB 7069 versus 1,412 against.

No indication has been made when the Governor might take action on the bill. According to Pickles, if the Governor vetoes the bill, a special session of the legislature may be called in order to hold a vote on the bill. If the bill is vetoed, it will take a two thirds majority of both houses of the legislature to override the veto.

Information in this article came from a summary of HB 7069 by Jessica Bakeman from Politicopro.com. The full 278 page text of HB 7069 can be seen at www.myfloridahouse.gov.