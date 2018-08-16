Sarah Ruth Gibson Pafford, age 88, passed away peacefully in her home on Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018. A visitation will be held at Beggs Funeral Home in Monticello on Friday Aug. 17, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and the funeral service will be held on Saturday Aug. 18, at the First United Methodist Church of Monticello at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery in Madison, Fl.

She was born in Madison on October 19, 1929, to Ruth and Theodore Gibson. She was part of Florida State University’s first co-ed class and graduated with a B.S. degree in Library Science in 1951. She pledged Zeta Tau Alpha, was rush chairman and remained an active lifetime member. In January 1961, she earned her Master’s degree in Education with a focus in Educational Supervision.

She married James Madison Pafford on October 24, 1953. The newlyweds moved from Madison to Monticello in 1955 when James was manager at the Hardee Ford Company. Sarah Ruth, “Sadie,” was the librarian at Jefferson County High School for many years. She was promoted to Materials Center Coordinator and served in that position until she retired from the Jefferson County Public School System. Sadie was a member of the UDC (United Daughters of the Confederacy), a local Garden Club member and a competitive bridge player. She was also the United Methodist Church pianist for many years and brought comfort and joy through her music.

Sadie was passionate about genealogy and did extensive research to both honor and preserve her family’s history. She also loved gardening and won several awards for her camellias in flower shows. She shared the beauty of her yard, opening it up to others to select flowers for local events and weddings.

She is preceded in death by her husband, James Pafford, who passed in Feb. 2009. She is survived by her three children: Jimmy Pafford (Jim Butler), Jane Gelvin (Tim), and Ashley May (Bill); five grandchildren: Jennifer Hendry (Scott), Sarah Gelvin, T.J. Gelvin, Christina Gelvin, and David Gelvin; and two great-grandchildren: Taylor Hendry and Cameron Hendry.

Ms. Sadie’s family wishes to express their sincerest gratitude for the compassionate and loving care of their mother by her caregivers, Wylene Cocroft, Peggy Watkins, Etta Brinson and Fontella Green.

She was very much loved and will be greatly missed.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Big Bend Hospice.