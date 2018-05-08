Sarah Helen Lyons, 82, of Mayo, passed from this life on Tuesday, May 1, at North Florida Regional Medical Center, in Gainesville, following an extended illness.

Mrs. Lyons was born on Feb. 20, 1936, in Madison, to Rev. Jack and Sara Lamb. She was of the Baptist faith and a long time and faithful member of Riverside Baptist Church. Mrs. Lyons co-founded their family farm, along with her husband, Lex Lyons, and worked alongside him until his passing in 1981. After her husband's passing, she continued to run the farm along with her four children for the remainder of her life. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. In her spare time, she also enjoyed gardening and fishing.

She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; three brothers: Albert Lamb, Jimmy Lamb, and Tommy Lamb; and a sister, Ruth Winburn.

Mrs. Lyons is survived by her daughter, Joyce Ann Lyons-King (Gary), of Lake City; three sons: Dale Lyons, of Mayo; Greg Lyons (Brownie), of Lake City; and Chris Lyons (Kelly), of Mayo; two brothers: Paul Lamb and Bill Lamb, both of Mayo; three sisters: Lucille Sapp, of Quitman; Stella Buchanan and Linda McCray, both of Mayo; 15 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 4, at Riverside Baptist Church, with Bro. Eldridge Lyons, Bro. Bob Scott, and Bro. Jerry Lamb officiating. Interment followed in Riverside Baptist Cemetery. The family received friends starting one hour prior to the service. All arrangements were under the care of Burns Funeral Home of Mayo. Friends may send condolences to the family at www.joepburnsfuneralhomes.com.