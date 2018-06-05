Sapp retirement celebration at Hopewell Baptist Church

Mickey Starling: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Many students have been beneficiaries of Ed Sapp's passion for agriculture. Sapp was nurtured in farm life from the expertise of his grandfather, Dozier Sapp, and his parents, Buddy and Ann Sapp. Passing on this foundation to others seemed only natural. Sapp has been an agriculture instructor at Madison County High School (MCHS) for 32 years, and he has gladly passed on his passion to hundreds of students.

When the last bell sounded on Friday, May 25, Sapp retired, taking with him many fond memories that only sharing life with teenagers can provide. If you were fortunate enough to have helped create some of those memories, you are invited to join Sapp for a retirement celebration at Hopewell Baptist Church on Saturday, June 9, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Hamburgers and drinks will be provided. All you are asked to bring is a story about your time with Sapp. Sapp and his wife, Gina, have four children: Will, Blake, Clay and Kimberly. Hopewell Baptist Church is located at 4730 County Rd. 360, in Madison.