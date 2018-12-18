Santa to visit local pizza shop

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

On Saturday, Dec. 22, take a break from holiday shopping and take your children to meet Santa Claus, who will be making a brief stop at Cucinella's Brick Oven Pizzeria from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. You can enjoy cookies with Santa for this customer appreciation event.

You are encouraged to bring your cameras for free photos with Santa. Cucinella's Brick Oven Pizzeria is located at 201 SW Rutledge St., in Madison. For more information, call (850) 973-3388.