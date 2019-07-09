Sanctuary of Praise hosts outreach program

Story Submitted

The Sanctuary of Praise, in Greenville, held their Eighth Annual Strong Men in Tough Times Brotherhood Outreach Program on Saturday, June 29, at 3 p.m. During the program, First Lady Juvada Reed and Bishop Ersell Reed, Pastor of Sanctuary of Praise, presented Linsey Wilsey, of Greenville, the Simp Cleamon Scholarship Award for her academic achievements. Madison County High School (MCHS) Varsity Basketball Coach Allen Demps of Madison was presented the Community Leader Strong Men in Tough Times Award in recognition of his outstanding leadership and extraordinary dedication in the community. Previous Community Leader Award winners continue to be a positive motivation and support system for our youth.

William Sircy lead a power prayer to start the program. Bernard Washington, Maj. David Harper, Deacon Johnny Wood, the Christian Motorcycle Association of Perry, Fla., Saul Speights, Mark Joost from the Madison Police Department and Youth Pastor Terry Clark from Madison Church of God all encouraged the youth to become leaders in the community and to overcome obstacles that life might bring. Master of Ceremonies for the event, Deacon Derrell Boatner, encouraged the youth to get an education, help one another and to keep the faith.

"This program has been successful for the past eight years," said Morris Bell, who, along with his wife Suretta Bell, founded the outreach program. "Students that have received our scholarships are currently in college or have received their degrees and have made positive career choices to become productive individuals in today's workforce."

Afterward, everyone enjoyed a delicious meal and fellowship in the church dining hall, thanks to the church sisterhood. Both Morris and Surretta Bell expressed their gratitude to everyone who participated and helped to make this year's program a success.