Salvation Army Bell Ringers needed

Representatives from Nu Omega Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. and the community will meet with Staff from the Salvation Army on Monday, Sept. 10, at 11 a.m., at Madison County Courthouse Annex. Madison County churches, sororities and fraternities, organizations and all interested persons are invited to attend this meeting. The purpose is to plan for the annual ringing of the Salvation Army bell. All funds raised during the bell ringing season will benefit Madison County residents.