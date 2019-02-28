Mrs. Sally Ann Oder, age 63, died Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at her home. A Celebration of Life was held Wednesday, Feb. 27, at 12 p.m. at Beggs Funeral Home, with visitation one hour prior to the service.

Oder was born in Canton, Ga. on July 29, 1955, and was raised in Orlando. She resided in Jennings, Fla. since 2005. Prior to that, she resided in Madison County since 1989. She was highly devoted to her family, especially her grandchildren, Brittany and Bella. She was a member of Madison Church of God.

She is survived by one son, Kenneth "Steve" Oder, Jr., of Jennings; one daughter, Cathy Cave (Ron), of Tallahassee; one brother, Barry Ray (Candy), of Clermont, Fla.; one sister, Patti Young (Eric), of Lakeland, Fla.; two grandchildren: Brittany Cave, of Tallahassee; Bella Oder, of Jennings; and nieces and nephews: Sherri Walker (Charles), Barry, Jr., Emma Young and Josh Young.

She was predeceased by her husband, Kenneth Oder, Sr.; her parents, Edward and Lucille Hopper; a sister, Debbie Ellinghausen; and a daughter-in-law, Jayme Oder.

Beggs Funeral Home handled the arrangements; (850) 973-2258. You may send your condolences to the family by visiting their website at www.beggsfuneral.com.