Saint Leo accepting donations for Haiti

Savannah Reams:

Greene Publishing, Inc.

Saint Leo University's Madison Education Center is currently accepting donations of clothing and shoes to send to Haiti. All items will be personally delivered to Haiti by a close family friend. The last day to drop off donations is Monday, March 25. Please make sure gently used clothing and shoes are washed and free from debris. All items may be dropped off at 126 SW Sumatra Ave., Suite A, Madison, Fla. 32340. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact Lisa Burnham at lisa.burnham@saintleo.edu or call her at (850) 973-3356.