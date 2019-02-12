Sail On: The Beach Boys tribute to show at NFCC Artist Series on Valentine’s Day

Story Submitted

The North Florida Community College (NFCC) Artist Series has another exciting performance coming up on Thursday, Feb. 14 as part of its 2019 Artist Series.

“Sail On: The Beach Boys Tribute”

Thursday, Feb. 14 at 7 p.m.

“Sail On: The Beach Boys Tribute” is a show that focuses on performing songs by America's Band, The Beach Boys, to sheer perfection. Members of Sail On have performed with musicians from Brian Wilson's band, The Zombies, Earth Wind and Fire, Cheap Trick, Mark Lindsay and produced recordings for Micky Dolenz. The group's young look and authentic sound can only be compared to the original Beach Boys during the prime of their career, creating a wide touring show unlike anything else.

Season passes and individual tickets are on sale now at the NFCC College Advancement office in Madison, by phone at (850) 973-1653 or online at ticketsource.us/nfcc.

The NFCC season pass is one of the best deals in North Florida. The pass includes admission to NFCC Artist Series performances and NFCC Community Theatre productions held at Van H. Priest Auditorium, as well as performances of the Live! at Dowling Park artist series held at Advent Christian Village. Sponsorships to further support the arts and arts education are available through the NFCC Artist Series Angels program.

For more information, visit nfcc.edu/artist-series or connect with the NFCC College Advancement staff at (850) 973-1653 or artistseries@nfcc.edu.