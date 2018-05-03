SafeBeat to conduct preventative heart screening for Madison students

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

SafeBeat, in collaboration with Wolfson Children’s Hospital of Jacksonville, will provide preventative heart screenings for students at Madison County Central School (MCCS), Madison Creative Arts Academy (MCAA), James Madison Preparatory High School (JMPHS), and Madison County High School (MCHS) on select days in May.

Each screening will include individual/family medical history, bi-lateral blood pressure, body mass index (height and weight), and a 12-lead electrocardiogram (EKG). This information will further supply data to help detect/prevent obesity and hypertension. Screenings will be provided at no charge so that no child is left out because of the inability to pay for preventative heart screening.

Any middle and high school student involved in extracurricular activities from the participating schools – MCCS, MCAA, JMPHS, and MCHS – will be given the opportunity to be screened for any underlying heart defects in an effort to prevent sudden cardiac death.

SafeBeat is a national initiative that establishes free, local heart screenings, heart health education and emergency action planning programs in an effort to directly target three major long-standing epidemics in America’s youth: sudden cardiac death, hypertension, and obesity. SafeBeat collaborates with local hospitals, medical professionals, schools, individuals and businesses to allow them to bring the SafeBeat Initiative to communities nationwide to prevent needless deaths and create a healthier generation.

While this service is not a requirement for athletic participation, the Madison County School District highly recommends that all parents of student-athletes who attend either MCCS, MCAA, JMPHS, or MCHS to strongly consider registering their child for this free, life-saving heart screening event. Registration is available through the SafeBeat website at www.safebeat.org.

The preventative heart screening program that SafeBeat offers is free to students, parents and the school which means the program relies solely on donations and sponsorships. Special thanks to Buckeye Community Federal Credit Union and Timberland Ford, of Perry, for their generous financial contributions. If you are a community member who would like to get involved by sponsoring a child’s screening, please visit safebeat.org/support/sponsor_inquiry to learn more. If you are a business that would like the opportunity to sponsor a local, live-saving initiative, please email info@safebeat.org.

The registration deadline for the screening is Monday, May 14. Screenings at MCHS (hosting school) and JMPHS will take place on Thursday, May 17. Screenings for sixth through eighth grades only at MCCS (hosting school) and MCAA will take place on Friday, May 18.

Anyone needing more information may call Cindy Vees, Director of Public Relations and Communications of SafeBeat, at (850) 973-2002.