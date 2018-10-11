Ruth Sheffield Herndon, 85, of Pinetta, died peacefully at home on Monday, October 8, 2018, surrounded by her family. Born, May 7, 1933, in Madison, Fla., she is predeceased by her parents, Lewis Glosson and Alex Gaston Sheffield; her siblings: Clara (Paul) Barrett, James (Brunell) Sheffield, Steven (Frances) Sheffield, Alma (Woodrow) Browning and Eugene (Martha Sue) Sheffield; and her husband of 49 years, James Norman Herndon.

Survivors include her two children: Rick (Eileen) Herndon, of Madison; and Gilbert Herndon, of Pinetta; two grandsons: Matt Walker, of Madison; and Mike (Luisa) Walker, of Tampa; and two great-grandchildren: Lucas and Emma Walker. In addition, Ruth has many special and adopted children and grandchildren: Joey (Kathy) Norwood, of Pinetta; and their children, Travis, Ashley and Jessica; Clay (Donna) Blair, of Madison; and their daughter Nicole Surles; and Tommy (Kaila) Hardee, of Madison; and their son Tuff; along with many other loving nieces and nephews and close friends.

A retired educator, Ruth spent a rewarding career teaching in the Madison County School System and, in later years, working in The Florida Diagnostic and Learning Resources System (FDLRS). She was an active member of Pinetta United Methodist Church and her community. A loving mother and remarkable cook, Ruth enjoyed preparing meals for family and friends, especially during the holidays.

During the last months of Ruth's life, Louise Wilson, Clara Smith and Delose Pryor lovingly assisted her sons with her care. Her family extends their deepest and warmest gratitude to these ladies for the compassion shown to their mother.

Visitation will be held on Friday, October 12, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Beggs Funeral Home in Madison. A funeral service celebrating her life will be held on Saturday, October 13, at 11 a.m. at Pinetta United Methodist Church, 10344 NE Colin Kelly Highway, in Pinetta.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Pinetta United Methodist Church, Post Office Box 56, Pinetta, Fla. 32350.