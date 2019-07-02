Rumored businesses confirmed

Mickey Starling:

Greene Publishing, Inc.

The rumor mill is nothing new for the residents of Madison County or any small town. Behind every good rumor, there are some even better facts. Greene Publishing, Inc. has had a number of recent rumors brought to our attention and here are the facts behind them. Vacant buildings make great material for speculation and two locations in Madison have created conversation recently.

The first rumor reported to us turned out to be correct. The building which was the location for Madison Sporting Goods, at 169 SW Range Ave., has been purchased by Anytime Fitness. The company's website indicates they will soon be opening an exercise facility. No dates for the opening or other information has been made available at this time.

Another location on Range Avenue that has been purchased is the former Farmer's Supply Company Inc., at 233 SW Range Ave. It was rumored that this would become an antique shop. It is confirmed that the building has been bought by the owners of Sunrise Coffee Shop, who have already put a fresh coat of paint on the exterior and are currently renovating the interior. They have not decided how they will utilize the facility, thus putting the town-generated rumor of an antique shop to rest, for now.