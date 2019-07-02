Ruby Lee Crockett, age 64, passed away Saturday, June 29, 2019, at her home in Perry, Fla.

A graveside service was held Tuesday, July 2, at 11 a.m. at Hensey Cemetery, in Greenville, Fla.

Ruby was born May 11, 1955, in Monticello, Fla. to Wesley English and Margaret O'Quinn English. She grew up in Greenville and moved to Perry at a young age. She was employed for forty-one years as Floral Manager at Winn Dixie, in Perry, before retiring. She loved her work. She also enjoyed fishing and gardening. She attended Charity Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband of twenty-seven years, Earl Crockett, of Perry; two daughters: Lorraine Worsley and husband, Zack, of Perry; Laura Lee Smith, of Perry; three sisters: Margie Peterson and her husband, Jacob, of Mayo, Fla.; Vera Register and husband, Robert, of Greenville, Fla.; Bea Knowles and husband, John, of Valdosta, Ga.; two granddaughters and four grandsons.

T. J. Beggs, Jr. & Sons, in Madison, was in charge of arrangements. You may send condolences at www.beggsfuneral.com.