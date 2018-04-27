Roy Webb, 72, died on Tuesday, April 24, at his home in Madison. Roy was born in Pinellas County and lived in Madison County for most of his life.

Roy was a mechanic with Robinson Motor Company for many years. He loved to fish, hunt and garden. Roy also liked restoring old tractors. He was always working and doing things all the time. He was a Christian and attended a Church of God.

He was preceded in death by one great-grandson, Michael Sheppard.

Roy is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Brenda Webb, of Madison; son, Roy (Denise) Webb Jr., of Lee; two daughters: Joan (John) Pittman and Janice (Randy) King, both of Madison; one sister, Mavis Seiber, of Live Oak; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, April 29, at 3 p.m., at Beggs Funeral Home, in Madison. Burial will immediately follow at Midway Cemetery, in Lee. The family will receive friends from 5p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 28, at Beggs Funeral Home, in Madison.