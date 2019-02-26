Roy Laverne Merritt, 76, passed away on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, peacefully at his home in Madison, Fla., with his family by his side. He was born Dec. 4, 1942, in Madison, to the late Benjamin Merritt and Janie Merritt (Rogers).

He was of the Baptist faith and was a member of Sirmans Baptist Church. Roy worked in agriculture for 40 years. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Mavis Barbara Merritt (Robinson); daughters: Tina E. Merritt (Tobias Bretz), Mavis Merritt Schaffer (Robert), Sharon Merritt Dills (Brian), Rhonda L. Merritt; sisters: Hazel Latner, Evelyn Sapp, Barbara Ann Merritt; six grandchildren: Steven R. Merritt, Brooke Rhodenizer, Brandon Knight, Dylan Crump, Ivy Melvin, Ian Schaffer; as well as a host of nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held on Friday, March 1, at 2 p.m. at Macedonia Cemetery, with Tommy Thigpen officiating. All arrangements are under the direction of Burns Funeral Home, of Madison. Friends may sign the online guest book at www.joepburnsfuneralhomes.com.