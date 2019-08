Rose Leola Greene passed away on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019. She was provided excellent care at the Madison Health and Rehabilitation Center. Born Oct. 14, 1937, she was a lifelong resident of Savannah, Ga.

The memorial service will be held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, located at 1802 NE Colin Kelly Hwy., in Madison. Interment will be at the Magnolia Cemetery, in Savannah. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Ganzy Funeral Home, in Madison.