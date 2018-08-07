Rose Ann Fountain, 86, of Madison, passed away Monday, Aug. 6, 2018, at South Georgia Medical Center. She was born in Jacksonville on Sept. 9, 1931, to the late Al and Laura Chilrey Medaris. Mrs. Fountain was a member of the Cherry Lake Baptist Church. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Mrs. Fountain loved bird watching, cooking, fishing and flowers.

Survivors include her husband of 72 years, Henry Eldridge Fountain, of Madison; two daughters and a son-in-law: Evelyn and Paul Barrales, of Valdosta; and Joan Beck, of Madison; her grandchildren: Mike and Micah Barrales, of Valdosta; Lisa and Hawk Parrish, of Lake Park; Melissa and Dewayne Stripling, of Morven, Ga. and Wendi and Steve Zeigler of Valdosta; her great-grandchildren: Lauren Anne Grundy, Tristan Garrett Barrales, Carley Rose Parrish, Shelby Jane Barrales, Madison Grace Stripling, Shawn Titus Deming, Ashton Hood Stripling, Philip Andrew McKee, Victoria Anne McKee and Halie Danyel McKee; four great-great-grandchildren; one niece, Christine Hall; and one nephew, John Henry Fountain.

Funeral services will be held at 11a.m., Thursday, Aug. 9, at Cherry Lake Baptist Church, with Rev. Robert Dawson and Rev. Murrell Bennett officiating. Burial will follow in the Cherry Lake Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the church. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Care is under the direction of Carson McLane Funeral Home.