Rosa Mae Givens James, age 85, of Madison Fla, passed on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at Madison Health and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born on Aug. 6, 1934, in Quitman, Ga. to Coot Givens and Maude J. Ross Givens.

She was a lifetime resident of Madison, where she attended public school. She was a homemaker, seamstress and housewife.

She was married to the late Ronnie L. Jackson and, to this union, were six children: Rosa Richardson and Gloria Monts, of Madison; Juakita Jackson, of Philadelphia, Penn.; Vivian D. Wright, of Orlando; and the late Ronnie L. and Jerome Jackson, of Madison. Her second marriage was to the late Samuel James and, to this union, were three children: Samuel and Maurice James, of Greenville; and Michael James, of Tallahassee, Fla.

She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers: Samuel Weatherspoon, Theodore Fenlayson and Johnnie Fenlayson; and two sisters: Verneva Givens and Ida Mae Jordan. She was a member of Beulah Star Church of God in Unity. She was a minister of the gospel. She pastored a church in Tifton, Ga. and Faith of Deliverance of Madison.

She was bold in showing her love for the Lord and family. Her favorite time was spent reading the Holy Bible and spreading the word of God in the community.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19, at New Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church of Madison, with Bishop Bill Joshua officiating. Interment will follow in Concord Cemetery. Repast will be held at the Madison Senior Citizens Center.

The family will receive friends at the memorial on Friday, Oct. 18, from 5:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Cooks and Cooper Funeral Home. All arrangements are under the care of Cooks and Cooper Funeral Home.