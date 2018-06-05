Roping up the competition and saddling up for finals

Rick Patrick: Greene Publishing, Inc.

For a trio of Madison County youngsters, this Memorial Day weekend was certainly one to remember. Zachary and Braxton Townsend, along with Cody Davis, participated in the Southern Junior Rodeo Association (SJRA) finals held at the Georgia National Fairgrounds in Perry, Ga. during the weekend of Friday, May 25 to Monday, May 28. Youngsters from throughout the area competed in events such as barrel racing, goat tying, pole bending, steer wrestling, team roping, and others. They were competing for prizes such as saddles, belt buckles, cash and more.

Cody Davis finished in the top five for the high school division in the team roping event for the SJRA season. Davis won a finalist belt buckle along with other prizes. Davis is the son of Rick and Lisa Davis.

Zachary Townsend, 13, was named All-Around Cowboy for the Senior Division, winning a saddle and a belt buckle. Zachary placed first in breakaway roping, ribbon roping, and chute doggin'. Zachary won saddles and belt buckles for each of those first-place finishes. Zachary won second place in the tie-down roping event, earning the Reserve Champion title for the season. Zachary also placed fourth in the team roping event. Zachary is the son of Brian and Julie Townsend.

Zachary's younger brother, Braxton, eight, placed in the top-five All-Around Cowboy for the Junior Division, winning a belt buckle and other prizes. Braxton placed fourth in barrel racing for the season, winning a rope halter, a bridle, and a check. Braxton also won All-Around Cowboy for the Little Britches Rodeo Association.

Both Zachary and Braxton will compete in the National Little Britches Rodeo Finals in Guthrie, Ok. in July. Braxton is ranked number one for All-Around Cowboy for his age division going into the Guthrie, Ok. event.