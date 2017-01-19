Mr. Ronnie Lee Ginn, age 73, of Greenville, Fl. passed away Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, at Madison County Memorial Hospital.

A graveside service was held on Thursday, Jan. 19 at 10 a.m. at Evergreen Cemetery in Greenville, Fl. The family received friends on Wednesday, Jan. 18 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at his home located at 3560 NW US 221 in Greenville, Fl.

Ronnie was an active member, deacon, and Sunday school teacher of St. Johns Missionary Baptist Church where he touched may lives for Christ. He graduated from Greenville High School and Lively Technical School and was a Master Electrician. He was also a member of Masonic Lodge No. 28, Madison Shrine Club, and Madison Kiwanis Club.

He is survived by one son, David Ginn (Elnita) of Valdosta, Ga.; a daughter, Vickie McWilliams (Clayte) of Madison, Fl.; three grandchildren: Steven O’Quinn (Joy), Kristen Eakins (Wil), and Brianna Ginn; one great grandchild, Ally O’Quinn; two brothers, Rickey Ginn (Frances) and Larry Ginn; and a special friend, George Cason.

He was preceded in death by his wife Nell, parents, three brothers, and two sisters.

Donations may be made to a favorite charity of the individual’s choice.

Beggs Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements, (850) 973-2258.

You may send condolences to the family by visiting the website at www.beggsfuneral.com.