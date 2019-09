Ronnie Lewis Jackson Jr. passed away peacefully on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at his home. He was born in Madison, Fla. in 1962 to Ronnie L. and Rosa M. Jackson. He attended school in Madison.

Viewing services will be held at 11 a.m. on Sat., Sept. 28, in the chapel of Cooks and Cooper Funeral Home, located at 162 SW Third Ave, in Madison.