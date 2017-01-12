Rollover crash sends woman to hospital

Rick Patrick: Greene Publishing, Inc.

On Tuesday, Jan. 10, at approximately 12:34 p.m., a 2005 Honda Accord, driven by Florence Mondesir, 59, of Covington, Ga., was involved in a single vehicle crash on S. Martin Luther King Dr., near Christmas Tree Ln.

According to a report from the Madison Police Department (MPD), Mondesir was driving north on S. Martin Luther King Dr. at an unknown speed when her passenger side tires made contact with the edge of the shoulder, for an unknown reason. The vehicle continued traveling north on the shoulder of the roadway near Christmas Tree Ln. Mondesir overcorrected, losing control of the vehicle. At this time, the vehicle overturned approximately three times, then came to a rest on all four wheels, facing south. Mondesir stated she had no recollection of how the accident happened, only that her vehicle rolled over. Mondesir was standing out of the vehicle when police officers arrived on scene. The only visible marks Mondesir had was a contusion above her left eye. Mondesir was transported by EMS to the Madison County Memorial Hospital ER for evaluation. Mondesir was charged with reckless driving.

The Madison Police Department, the Madison County Sheriff's Office, Madison Fire Rescue, and Madison County EMS responded to the scene.