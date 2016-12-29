Roll-over on Christmas Day

Photo Courtesy Of R&R Event Pros

Erica Drake lost control of her Nissan Utility vehicle causing her to crash into another vehicle and overturn, on Christmas Day. She was transported by Madison County EMS to Madison County Memorial Hospital with injuries.

A family of five was traveling on Christmas Day when they were involved in a two vehicle crash. All five occupants were transported by Madison County EMS to Madison County Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.

A roll-over crash, at 4:20 p.m., sent six people to the hospital on Christmas day.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) reports, Erica Drake, 18, of Panama City, was driving a 2011 Nissan Utility vehicle westbound on I-10, in the left travel lane. For unknown reasons, the Nissan traveled out of the left travel lane and onto the paved shoulder where it collided with the guardrail. The vehicle then traveled in a northwesterly direction back across both travel lanes of I-10 and onto the north paved shoulder where it continued traveling down the interstate, with the guardrail, causing it to rotate in a counter clockwise manner.

As the Nissan began to rotate, the front of the vehicle collided with the right side of a 2014 Toyota Highlander, being driven by Antoine Julian Edward Bryant. The Nissan then overturned approximately one time before coming to a rest on its roof, facing east, in the right travel lane. Bryant’s Highlander came to a final rest facing west in the median.

Drake was transported by Madison County EMS to Madison County Memorial Hospital, as was Bryant and his four passengers: Verdell Bryant, Asaph Bryant, Jadathun Bryant, and Zebulon Bryant. It was determined that all victims were wearing their seatbelt.

Madison County Fire Rescue, Madison County EMS, Madison County Sheriff’s Office and FHP all responded and assisted at the scene.