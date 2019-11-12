Roger K. Byington, age 75, passed away at his home in Greenville, Fla. on Nov. 7, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Loretta Kohn Byington; one daughter, Belinda Hollon, of Salcboden, Germany; two sons: Roger B. Byington and Gary M. Byington, of Greenville; one sister, "Bootsie" Cone (J. M.); one brother, Barney Byington, Jr. (Wanda), of Greenville; and two grandchildren: John Mark Hollon and Lena Christine Hollon, also of Salcboden.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Barney Byington, Sr. and Eva Partain Byington, three sisters and two brothers.

After graduating Greenville High School, he enlisted in the US Army, stationed in Germany. After being discharged from the Army, he remained in Germany for thirty-eight years, repairing Military helicopters. He was an accomplished guitarist and vocalist. While in Germany, his band played backup for Country music singers on tour from the States.