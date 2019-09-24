Mrs. Roberta Cashwell Seago, 95, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019 at Madison County Memorial Hospital following a brief illness. Mrs. Seago was born on Aug. 2, 1924, in Blakely, Ga. to Walter James Cashwell and Ora Lee Hilton Cashwell.

She was of the Baptist faith and a longtime member of Concord Baptist Church. She was a lifelong homemaker and in her spare time enjoyed quilting, fishing, gardening and spending time with her family. She was preceded in death by her parents: Walter and Ora Cashwell, and her husband Jack Seago.

She is survived by five children: Jo Tubbs, of Keystone Heights, Fla; Brenda Bennett and husband, Kenny, of Wacissa, Fla; Earl Seago and wife, Cindy, of Cherry Lake, Fla; Robbie Coker and husband, Ray, of Cherry Lake; and Jym Seago and wife, Margaret, of Madison; a brother, Hub Cashwell, and wife, Joyce, of Quitman, Ga.; as well as a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 25, at Burns Funeral Home, of Madison, with Bro. Jamie Ford officiating. Interment will follow in Concord Baptist Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, starting at 10 a.m. All arrangements are under the care of Burns Funeral Home, of Madison.

